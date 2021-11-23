Austin school leader named Principal of the Year

AUSTIN, Minn. – The principal of Ellis Middle School has been named the 2021 K-12 Dive Principal of the Year Award.

K-12 Dive is a news organization covering K-12 education and says it selected Jessica Cabeen from a small pool of finalists due to glowing recommendations from teachers, community members, and former Austin superintendent David Krenz.

“She looks at … that dynamic between family, between students, between teachers and how she can create an environment that everyone is going to be successful,” says Krenz. “[She’s a] source of confidence that we’re not going to leave your children behind.”

Cabeen has been the principal at Ellis Middle School since 2018.

