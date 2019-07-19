Clear
Austin residents stay cool at splash pad

The pool will be closed July 19, 20& 21.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 8:48 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- July 19, 2019, is the hottest day of the year in Minnesota. Temperatures in Austin were 93 with the heat index it felt like 110.

With temperatures like this, it made folks want to jump into the pool but that wasn’t an option of the residents in Austin.

Kevin Nelson is the director of the park, recreation, and forestry for the City of Austin. He the pool was closed today because they had scheduled a swim meet.

“We got a swim meet going on out there so with approximately 500 swimmers we had to close the pool to the public,” Nelson said.

“We understand its an inconvenience so we are making the splash pad open to the public free of charge,” Nelson said.

Toni Engels is a regular at the Austin Pool. The mother of four says taking her four kids to the pool keeps her sane during the summer. She says although she was bummed to see the pool closed today she was happy to see other options available.

“ In my opinion, I prefer splash pads because I have four little ones and it makes it safer for me to keep my eyes on all of them," Engel said. 

