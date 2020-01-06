Austin residents and community leaders look to the future

AUSTIN, Minn- The new year is an opportunity for municipal leaders to both reflect on the past and plan for the future. Arlen Shamber moved to Austin four decades ago to join Hormel Foods. He says when his kids were younger his focus was on the school district now that his kids are grown his attention has shifted to the future of the city.

"It's still a small town but we have a lot of things going on,” Shamber said. “We have a new rec center being built."

Austin Mayor Tom Stiehm sees the new rec center as the perfect compliment to downtown.

"We are kind of trying to stretch downtown along fourth avenue and it will connect to the new rec center,” Stiehm said.

Mayor Stiehm says this is just one piece of Austin's downtown revitalization. He says downtown will remain the focus in the coming year. For his part, Shamber is glad to see the heart of the city getting the attention of Austin leaders.

"The fact that all the storefronts have been fixed up and renovated and remodeled it's so much nicer to come downtown but the problem is trying to create the business that people want to come and see," Shamber said.

Stiehm says next on the list is finding ways to retain and attract businesses.

"85 percent of anybody's growth comes from businesses that already exist,: Stiehm said. “It’s nice to get new businesses but you really have to pay attention to the businesses that you have too."