Austin police trying to ID woman who hit child on bicycle

AUSTIN, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down the driver a vehicle that struck a 13-year-old bicyclist Monday in Austin.

Police said it happened at 2:48 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Dr. SE and 5th Pl. SE. when the girl was struck while crossing the crosswalk.

The driver did check to see if the girl was OK but left the scene and did not give her information to the bicyclist.

The girl was able to walk to a family friend's home, and she suffered minor injuries due to the crash.

The driver is described as an older female. The car involved appears to be a blue cross-over style SUV.

Police are trying to locate the woman to obtain more information about the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 507-437-9400 ext. 1.