Austin police trying to ID suspects in 2 armed robberies in 3 days

AUSTIN, Minn. - Authorities in Austin are trying to identify the suspects in a pair of armed robberies in recent days.

The first happened Sunday night at the Apollo III gas station when a single suspect with a six-inch-long knife threatened the cashier and stole money.

He was described as a white male, around 6-foot-2, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Nike sweatpants, white shoes and different colored gloves.

On Tuesday night, an armed robbery occurred at the Dollar General when the cashier was threatened at knife-point and money was stolen.

There were three suspects in this incident, including a man who directly threatened an employee. He is described as 5-10 and a black, heavy-set male.

A second person was guarding the doors and is believed to be a white male. A third, described as a white male, was observed checking the store for witnesses and customers. This suspect was armed with a ninja/katana-style sword.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department.