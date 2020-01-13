Austin police trying to ID masked intruder who assaulted man

AUSTIN, Minn. - Police are trying to locate a man accused of burglarizing a house before assaulting a 41-year-old man who had to be hospitalized.

Austin police said it happened at 2000 2nd Ave. SE on Saturday night when a 17-year-old girl reported a burglary.

Police said she and her family heard a noise, and when the dad went to check it out he was confronted by a white male with blue eyes who was wearing a black mask, black jacket and blue jeans.

The man was described as “bulky.”

The 41-year-old father was punched in the face several times and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact the police.