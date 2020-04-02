Austin police take three men into custody at gunpoint Thursday morning

AUSTIN, Minn. – One person is arrested after a domestic disturbance reportedly involving a gun.
Austin Police Department has not released any names but three adult males were taken into custody at gunpoint Thursday after a report of a man with a gun threatening someone in the 500 block of 5th Avenue NW around 10 am.
Police and Mower County sheriff’s deputies arrived and set up a perimeter, then took the three men into custody while escorting a juvenile from the home.
Police say two of the three men were released at the scene and the third was taken to the Mower County jail on pending criminal charges.
