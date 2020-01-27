Austin police: 2 juveniles involved in alleged gunpoint robbery of taxi driver

AUSTIN, Minn. - Two juveniles could face charges after a taxi driver said he was robbed at gunpoint Friday night.

Austin police said the reported came in at 10:44 p.m. after the alleged incident was reported in the 600 block of 3rd Ave. NW.

Police said the victim claimed he had been struck by a gun in the face and a demand for money was made.

For more Minnesota news, click here.

Police were able to use video surveillance from someone in the area and footprints were tracked to a residence in the 600 block of 2nd. Ave. NW.

As police were trying to get a search warrant, a 15-year-old juvenile exited the residence and a BB gun was found.

The second suspect is a 17-year-old male.

Both were taken into custody.

No money was taken during the incident, police said.