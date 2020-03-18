Clear
Austin police officers wearing special protective gear

You may see officers wearing masks during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 5:42 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

AUSTIN, Minn. - Some people are able to stay at home and protect themselves and others from contracting the Coronavirus, but that's not the case for emergency workers.

Austin's police officers might look a little different when responding to calls in our area. Officers will now be wearing special protective gear on some calls. That includes masks that may look a little intimidating.

"If you see an officer with that on, that's just one of very few styles that's available to us. We can use it alone in some situations, it gives us some eye protection, face protection from droplets," said Austin Police Chief David McKichan.

They'll mainly be wearing the masks when responding to medical calls, but you should be prepared to see officers wearing them in other situations too.

