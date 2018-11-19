Austin police welcomes two new patrol officers.

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Austin Police Department swore in two new patrol officers today Ryan McCormack and Joshua Bradley received their badges today.

Captain David McKichan tells KIMT that the city works to keep 34 officers on staff.

Although they were sworn in today, they're not going out on patrol just yet. McKichan tells us the new officers are still learning.

“They'll always have someone with them for basically the next three and a half months until we can make a determination on whether or not they can function on their own,” said Captain McKichan.

The new officers will spend the next two weeks going over expectations and learning what they will need to know to serve in Austin.