Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Austin police asking for public's help to locate vehicle involved in alleged hit and run

Police are attempting to locate a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit and run that resulted in a bicyclist being hit.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 8:45 AM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 8:45 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - Police are attempting to locate a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit and run that resulted in a bicyclist being hit.

The Austin Police Department said it happened on March 18 in the 1400 block of 4th St. NW.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy Monte Carlo. The vehicle suffered passenger side damage to the headlamp and side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call 507-437-9405.

Post by Austin Police Department - Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
The strong storm wraps up today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some Lingering Impacts From a Strong System

Image

Bulls' associate coach moves to NAHL

Image

State champ gymnasts prepare for regionals

Image

Minnesota Mat Top 100

Image

Roof ripped off building

Image

Local women live lifelong dream as Mayo Clinic Pilots

Image

Travel not advised on gravel roads

Image

What's up with the snow?

Image

Hand free bill moves forward

Image

Hyatt Place groundbreaking

Community Events