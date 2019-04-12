Austin police asking for public's help to locate vehicle involved in alleged hit and run

AUSTIN, Minn. - Police are attempting to locate a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit and run that resulted in a bicyclist being hit.

The Austin Police Department said it happened on March 18 in the 1400 block of 4th St. NW.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy Monte Carlo. The vehicle suffered passenger side damage to the headlamp and side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call 507-437-9405.