AUSTIN, Minn. - Police are attempting to locate a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit and run that resulted in a bicyclist being hit.
The Austin Police Department said it happened on March 18 in the 1400 block of 4th St. NW.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy Monte Carlo. The vehicle suffered passenger side damage to the headlamp and side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call 507-437-9405.
Related Content
- Austin police asking for public's help to locate vehicle involved in alleged hit and run
- UPDATE: Vehicles located after 3 involved in armed robbery
- Two-vehicle crash involved Rochester police car
- Gunfire hits apartments in Austin
- Authorities asking for public's help to locate missing 16-year-old last seen in Austin
- Austin Police warn to keep political signs off public property
- Charles City police asking for public's help to locate driver
- Osage police ask for public's help to locate stolen truck
- Austin Public Schools head back to class
- Police: 1 hospitalized after alleged Rochester robbery involving 4-5 males
Scroll for more content...