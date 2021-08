AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted murder suspect.

Police said Wednesday they are looking for Me'Darian "Solid" McGruder, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 507-437-9400 or to submit a tip at www.crimestoppersmn.org.

This is in relation to a homicide that occurred July 31 in Austin.