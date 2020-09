AUSTIN, Minn. - Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify who shot up a house early Saturday morning.

Austin police responded to the shots fired call at 2:26 a.m. in the 500 block of 5th St. NW.

The home was shot four times in the front door/porch area.

The occupant of the home, a 57-year-old female, was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.