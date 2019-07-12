Austin police arrest wanted man found hiding in storage shed

AUSTIN, Minn. - A wanted southern Minnesota man was located hiding in a shed.
Austin police said 33-year-old Rafael Carrazco was found after a report of a person locked in a storage shed in the 800 block of 9th St. NE.
Police said they had been looking for Carrazco to serve a warrant.
The resident said they had locked the shed the night before, and the next day he heard someone in there and called the police.
Carrazco was arrested for the narcotic-related warrant and was given a citation for damage to property.
