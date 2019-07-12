Clear

Austin police arrest wanted man found hiding in storage shed

A wanted southern Minnesota man was located hiding in a shed.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 12:45 PM

AUSTIN, Minn. - A wanted southern Minnesota man was located hiding in a shed.

Austin police said 33-year-old Rafael Carrazco was found after a report of a person locked in a storage shed in the 800 block of 9th St. NE.

Police said they had been looking for Carrazco to serve a warrant.

The resident said they had locked the shed the night before, and the next day he heard someone in there and called the police.

Carrazco was arrested for the narcotic-related warrant and was given a citation for damage to property.

