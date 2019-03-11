Austin police: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after alleged domestic assault

AUSTIN, Minn. - Police say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an alleged domestic assault early Monday morning.
Javier Garaballo, 49, is being held in the Mower County jail on charges of second-degree felony assault and domestic assault.
Police say the incident happened just after midnight in the 500 block of 14th St. NW.
A man called police after a female found a woman knocking on his door yelling for help.
When officers arrived, they found the bloodied woman who had “serious injuries.” She was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to Mayo Clinic.
