Austin police: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after alleged domestic assault

AUSTIN, Minn. - Police say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an alleged domestic assault early Monday morning.

Javier Garaballo, 49, is being held in the Mower County jail on charges of second-degree felony assault and domestic assault.

Police say the incident happened just after midnight in the 500 block of 14th St. NW.

A man called police after a female found a woman knocking on his door yelling for help.

When officers arrived, they found the bloodied woman who had “serious injuries.” She was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to Mayo Clinic.