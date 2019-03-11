Clear
Austin police: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after alleged domestic assault

Austin Police Department

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 9:56 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - Police say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an alleged domestic assault early Monday morning.
Javier Garaballo, 49, is being held in the Mower County jail on charges of second-degree felony assault and domestic assault.
Police say the incident happened just after midnight in the 500 block of 14th St. NW.
A man called police after a female found a woman knocking on his door yelling for help.
When officers arrived, they found the bloodied woman who had “serious injuries.” She was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to Mayo Clinic.

Tracking mild temperatures and sunny skies to start the week.
