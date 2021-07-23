Austin police: Vehicle stolen from car dealership prior to pursuit

AUSTIN, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down three individuals suspected of stealing a 2018 Dodge Challenger from the Austin Ford dealership.

Police said it took a report of a broken window from the dealership at W. Oakland Ave. at 6:30 a.m. Later in the day, it was reported the Challenger was stolen from the dealership.

At 3 p.m., an officer passed the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle attempted to elude officers near the dog park and bandshell park and drove on the bike path.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle in the 100 block of 12th Ave. SW. A witness indicated that two white males and a Black male fled from the car. The car and three additional key fobs for other vehicles were found in the center console.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.