Austin police: Running vehicle stolen from Pizza Hut

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin police want to remind the public not to leave your vehicle running if you’re not in it after a vehicle theft.
Police said the car was stolen from Pizza Hut in Austin and was recovered at 1 a.m. in Maple View.
A purse and other items were stolen from the car, a 2007 Chevy Malibu.
No arrests have been made.
