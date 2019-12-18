Clear

Austin police: Running vehicle stolen from Pizza Hut

Austin police want to remind the public not to leave your vehicle running if you’re not in it after a vehicle theft.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 9:37 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin police want to remind the public not to leave your vehicle running if you’re not in it after a vehicle theft.

Police said the car was stolen from Pizza Hut in Austin and was recovered at 1 a.m. in Maple View.

A purse and other items were stolen from the car, a 2007 Chevy Malibu.

No arrests have been made.

