Austin police: Man robbed at gunpoint Saturday night

Police looking for two suspects and their vehicle.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 12:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are looking for suspects in a weekend armed robbery.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan says a report came in just before midnight Saturday of a man robbed at gunpoint in the 400 block of 9th Street Northeast. The 23-year-old victim told police he and a friend had been walking in the area when a white four-door vehicle stopped by them. The man says two Hispanic males got out of the vehicle and pointed black semi-automatic pistols at them.

The robbers reportedly took the victim’s wallet and drove off to the south.

Austin police say the wallet was found not far from the scene with all the cash removed. The vehicle and the robbers have not been located.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400.

