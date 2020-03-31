Austin police: Man hospitalized due to puncture wound in the back

AUSTIN, Minn. - One man suffered a puncture wound to the back and was hospitalized after officers responded Monday night to a pair of reports.
Police were called for a disturbance at 8:35 p.m. to the 500 block of E. Oakland Ave. and located a male who was in possession of a sheathed knife and a piece of broken glass.
The man, who was released, said he was in a fight but was otherwise uncooperative, police said.
Upon clearing the scene, police responded to a report of a burglary in process in the 400 block of 1st St. SE.
Another adult male was located there and was found to have a puncture wound to his back. He claimed he had just been in a fight but did not name the person officers had just dealt with.
He was taken to Mayo for treatment. The case remains under investigation.
