Austin police: Man hospitalized due to puncture wound in the back

One man suffered a puncture wound to the back and was hospitalized after officers responded Monday night to a pair of reports.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 10:31 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - One man suffered a puncture wound to the back and was hospitalized after officers responded Monday night to a pair of reports.

Police were called for a disturbance at 8:35 p.m. to the 500 block of E. Oakland Ave. and located a male who was in possession of a sheathed knife and a piece of broken glass.

The man, who was released, said he was in a fight but was otherwise uncooperative, police said.

Upon clearing the scene, police responded to a report of a burglary in process in the 400 block of 1st St. SE.

Another adult male was located there and was found to have a puncture wound to his back. He claimed he had just been in a fight but did not name the person officers had just dealt with.

He was taken to Mayo for treatment. The case remains under investigation.

 

