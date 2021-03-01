Austin police: Death of woman, 64, did not involve foul play

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin police said Monday that a death involving a 64-year-old woman is not suspected to involve foul play.

Police responded Friday to the 1900 block of 3rd Ave NE. and located a woman who was not breathing.

"After the victim was declared deceased, the responding officers asked a Detective to respond and review the scene, in part due to an injury observed on the victim. The Austin Police Department asked the MN BCA to assist and process the scene. The victim was sent for an autopsy," police said Monday.

It was determined that foul play was not a factor in the death. Toxicology results are still pending.