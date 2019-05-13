Austin police: Boy, 13, steals vehicle, leads authorities on pursuit

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stealing a car and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit.

It began around 11 p.m. Thursday when an officer came across a suspicious car in the south parking lot of Hormel.

When an officer went to check on the vehicle, the stolen 2012 Acura sedan left and went the wrong way out of the parking lot.

Speeds reached around 55 miles per hour and authorities determined to call off the pursuit due to potential danger.

Shortly after, the car was located in the 300 or 400 block of 10th St. NE.

A boy, 13, was located and removed from the vehicle. He was taken to a juvenile placement center.