AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin authorities are trying to piece together an incident that allegedly resulted in a 31-year-old victim being attacked with a sharp object in the groin.
Police believe it happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of 2nd St. SE.
Police said the suspects are all teenagers - 15, 18 and 19 - and the victim was able to identify those thought to be involved. Two people are in custody but haven’t been charged.
The victim was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.
Police are asking anyone who may have home surveillance cameras in the area or who may know something to contact them.
Related Content
- Austin police: 3 teens suspected of attacking man with sharp object
- Masked attackers reported in Austin
- Man arrested after crime spree, randomly throwing objects at victims
- Fleeing police sends Austin man to prison
- Austin man arrested after police chase
- Austin man gets prison sentence for attack over phone texts
- Police say teen stabbed after brawl in Austin
- Teens charged with theft in Austin
- Austin teen hurt in Sunday crash
- Austin teen sentenced for drug possession