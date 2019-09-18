Austin police: 3 teens suspected of attacking man with sharp object

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin authorities are trying to piece together an incident that allegedly resulted in a 31-year-old victim being attacked with a sharp object in the groin.

Police believe it happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of 2nd St. SE.

Police said the suspects are all teenagers - 15, 18 and 19 - and the victim was able to identify those thought to be involved. Two people are in custody but haven’t been charged.

The victim was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

Police are asking anyone who may have home surveillance cameras in the area or who may know something to contact them.