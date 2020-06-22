Austin police: 1 arrested after 2 men found bloodied after shots fired call

AUSTIN, Minn. - Two men were found blood-covered after a report of a domestic situation Sunday night.

Police were called at 8:46 p.m. to the 1800 block of 4th Ave. NW after a report that a gun had been fired.

Two men were found actively fighting inside the home, and a witness turned over a .380 pistol to officers.

Police said one shot was fired but only struck a door frame. The wounds and bleeding were believed to have been caused by one person stabbing the other along. A beer bottle was believed to be involved as well.

Both men were taken to Mayo for treatment and Raul Zavala, 27, was arrested.