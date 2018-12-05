Clear

Austin police looking for vehicle that has been missing for around 3 weeks

The vehicle is a 2014 Jeep Patriot with Minnesota license plate number 147UXN.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 10:01 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - Authorities are looking for a vehicle after it went missing nearly three weeks ago.
Austin police said the vehicle was reported missing Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The victim, a 32-year-old female, said her 18-year-old daughter took the vehicle to run an errand on Nov. 17. The mother has been trying to get ahold of the daughter since then to no avail.
