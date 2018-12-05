Austin police looking for vehicle that has been missing for around 3 weeks

AUSTIN, Minn. - Authorities are looking for a vehicle after it went missing nearly three weeks ago.

Austin police said the vehicle was reported missing Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The victim, a 32-year-old female, said her 18-year-old daughter took the vehicle to run an errand on Nov. 17. The mother has been trying to get ahold of the daughter since then to no avail.

The vehicle is a 2014 Jeep Patriot with Minnesota license plate number 147UXN.