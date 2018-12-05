AUSTIN, Minn. - Authorities are looking for a vehicle after it went missing nearly three weeks ago.
Austin police said the vehicle was reported missing Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The victim, a 32-year-old female, said her 18-year-old daughter took the vehicle to run an errand on Nov. 17. The mother has been trying to get ahold of the daughter since then to no avail.
The vehicle is a 2014 Jeep Patriot with Minnesota license plate number 147UXN.
Related Content
- Austin police looking for vehicle that has been missing for around 3 weeks
- UPDATE: Missing Austin man found
- Minivan missing after Austin burglary
- Vandalism warning from Austin police
- UPDATE: Missing Austin man found alive
- Austin teen arrested for stolen off-road vehicles
- Austin man arrested for stolen vehicle in Worth County.
- Missing Minnesota couple found dead in vehicle
- Fleeing police sends Austin man to prison
- Austin man arrested after police chase
Scroll for more content...