Clear

Austin nonprofit hopes to stop hunger

Real Hope for The Hungry hosted a food pack session at the Bethlehem Church in Austin Tuesday evening.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 8:15 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, minn- One nonprofit is hoping to stop hunger. Real Hope for The Hungry hosted a food pack session at the Bethlehem Church in Austin Tuesday evening.
Carol Brown helped organize the event. She says in the 9 years with the organization she’s fed well over one million people. Each bag contains six servings.

“Without the volunteers, we couldn’t pack these meals,” Brown said.

Daniel Mueller is the outreach coordinator for the Bethlehem Church and says their past efforts have come full circle.

"Many of the children that were helping came from refugee families and so it was a great opportunity for them to give back," Mueller said.

Brown says their mission is paid for by donations. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking sunny skies all this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Feeding the Hungry

Image

2020 Election Prep

Image

Samoyeds in Need of Homes

Image

Electric Scooter Pilot Program

Image

Spreading Smiles at St Marys

Image

Samoyeds in Need of Homes

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7-23

Image

Nice weather for the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Man Who Escaped From Freeborn County Jail is in Custody

Image

Rochester's new addition to the force

Community Events