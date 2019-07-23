Austin nonprofit hopes to stop hunger

AUSTIN, minn- One nonprofit is hoping to stop hunger. Real Hope for The Hungry hosted a food pack session at the Bethlehem Church in Austin Tuesday evening.

Carol Brown helped organize the event. She says in the 9 years with the organization she’s fed well over one million people. Each bag contains six servings.

“Without the volunteers, we couldn’t pack these meals,” Brown said.

Daniel Mueller is the outreach coordinator for the Bethlehem Church and says their past efforts have come full circle.

"Many of the children that were helping came from refugee families and so it was a great opportunity for them to give back," Mueller said.

Brown says their mission is paid for by donations.