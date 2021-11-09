Austin names its 2022 Teacher of the Year

AUSTIN, Minn. - Banfield Elementary School educator John Schneider has been named the 2022 Austin Teacher of the Year.

“It is humbling to be recognized along with so many great teachers at Austin Public Schools,” says Schneider. “I love my family at Banfield and I also feel that this award is for them too. Everyone puts in the extra time and effort to make the best educational experience possible for our students.”

Schneider has been teaching for 26 years.

“It’s an honor and a privilege,” says Teacher of the Year committee chair Dave Brown, “to be able to recognize the tremendous teachers we have here at Austin Public Schools. Every person I have spoken with this morning has had one of two reactions: ‘How has he not won yet?’ or ‘It’s about time!’ John is as good as they come.”