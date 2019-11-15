Clear

Austin names 2020 teacher of the year

Mickelson is a second-grade teacher at Neveln Elementary school.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 5:13 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN,Minn- Austin Public Schools is naming its 2020 teacher of the year. Maria Mickelson received the award on Friday morning. Mickelson is a second-grade teacher at Neveln Elementary school. For Mickelson teaching runs in the family. Her father was a math teacher and now her daughter has chosen to teach too.

"It's just an honor because there are so many excellent teachers across the school district and it was just such an honor to be chosen among my colleagues," Mickelson said.

Mickelson beat out 40 applicants.

"Number one to me is to have high expectation I think each child has so much capability and I try to bring it out of each student," Mickelson said.

Mickelson has been teaching for 30 years.

