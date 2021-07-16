Austin murder suspect back in Mower County, held on $1M bond

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin murder suspect is back in Mower County and is being held on $1M bail.

Miguel Nunez Jr. was booked into jail Thursday on a second-degree murder charge.

He. was located last Thursday night in Sioux Falls and was reportedly found hiding in the home's attic. He had been on the run for weeks.

He was wanted for second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old David Harris on June 5 in Austin.

Court documents detail a chaotic scene that began when Nunez Jr., also known as "Spazzo," went to an Austin location to buy marijuana.

Once inside, Nunez "stated they needed to give him all of the drugs or he would shoot everyone." At that point, Harris heard the commotion in the other bedroom, grabbed his gun and opened the door.

That's when Nunez allegedly shot the man in the chest multiple times. A second victim then struggled with the defendant and was also shot.

The suspect in the case was also shot and dropped his weapon on the way out, authorities said.

Police said Nunez recently moved to the Austin area from Sioux Falls, and he and three juveniles planned to rob the man selling marijuana.