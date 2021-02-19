Austin movie theater to close on Sunday

AUSTIN, Minn. – The CineMagic 7 Theatre is closing.

Owner Odyssey Entertainment announced Friday the theater would closed at the end of business on Sunday because it could not come to a new lease agreement with the property owner, Hy-Vee.

“Austin has been a great community to do business in” says Steve Tripp, President of Odyssey Theatres. “We have incurred substantial losses there in the last year alone and just simply can not continue to do so”

Odyssey says it wishes to thank its loyal patrons in Austin over the past 20 years and anyone holding passes or gift cards can still use them at the CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres in Rochester.