Austin motorcyclist seriously hurt in I-90 crash

HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday morning in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am on Interstate 90. Michael Paul Langstaff, 57 of Austin, was riding west when he entered the median at the Hayward exit and struck a guard rail. The State Patrol says Langstaff was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Hayward First Responders, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Minnesota Department of Transportation all assisted at the scene.