Austin mother pleads not guilty to beating her children

Sharnaye Scroggins
Sharnaye Scroggins

Accused of whipping them with a cell phone charging cord.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 1:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County mother is pleading not guilty to physically abusing her children.

Sharnaye Latrice Scroggins, 29 of Austin, was arrested in November and charged with three counts of malicious punishment of a child and three counts of domestic assault. The Austin Police Department says three of Scroggins children say she whipped them with a cell phone charging cord, leaving scars. One child also claimed to have been punched in the eye, leaving it severely bruised and swollen, and another child claimed to have been beaten with a spatula.

Police say Scroggins denied any physical abuse when they spoke to her.

A trial is scheduled to begin on March 16, 2020.

