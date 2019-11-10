Austin men plead not guilty to nine total drug and gun crimes

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two Mower County men are pleading not guilty in a case involving drugs, guns, and the “dark web.”

Levi Willis Wollschlager, 21 of Austin, is charged with 4th degree possession of a hallucinogen, three counts of 5th degree drug possession, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a firearm as a drug user, and possession of ammunition as a drug user.

Austin police say they searched Wollschlager’s home on October 22 and found 295.50 grams of marijuana, 9.5 alprazolam pills, $1,947 in cash, three pistols, two shotguns, about 500 rounds of pistol ammunition, 3.95 grams of MDMA (Molly), and 55 capsules containing MDMA. Officers say Wollschlager admitted to buying the drugs on the “dark web” and selling the MDMA and alprazolam. Officers also say the serial numbers on one of the shotguns was partially removed.

Court documents state that Wollschlager also told police a red bag in his home belonged to Abraham Dario Cervantes-Paz, 20 of Austin. Officers say the bag contained 370.50 grams of marijuana, 82 alprazolam pills, and $794 in cash. Cervantes-Paz was arrested and charged with two counts of 5th degree drug possession.

Wollschlager is scheduled to stand trial starting March 20, 2020. Cervantes-Paz’s trial is set to begin on January 6, 2020.