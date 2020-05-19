Austin mayor not running for re-election

AUSTIN, Minn. – After 14 years, the City of Austin is going to have a new mayor.

Tom Stiehm announced he was not running for re-election during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Stiehm tells KIMT News he thinks it will be easier to get his city budget passed if people know he’s not angling for another term in office. Stiehm also says that he knew several council members would run for Mayor if he wasn’t in the race and that they would do a good job.

Stiehm was first elected mayor of Austin in 2006 and will be leaving office when his current term expires in December 2020. He joined the Austin police force in 1976 and retired in 2006.