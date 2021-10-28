Austin Police Department detains three in connection of man's death

AUSTIN, Minn.-Austin Police Department is holding two minors and one adult, Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 18, in connection with the death of William Hall, 75.

A neighbors surveillance camera recorded Hall in an altercation with the three people of interest.

APD believes the people of interest arrived at Hall's residence with the intent to steal, resulting in Hall being pushed to the ground and hit in the head.

Hall was found dead by a meal delivery service on October 13 inside his home.

Laura lives right next to Hall's home and said she thought he had died of natural causes.

"We thought he had died of natural causes. The police were here and then the hearse came and picked him up. We just thought he died and then we talked to his daughter and she thought he had a heart attack," Laura said.

For 52 years, Laura's family has lived next door to Hall.

Laura said she remembers Hall as a kind man.

"He had grandchildren. He was just a normal guy you know what I mean and he was really friendly and like, when my dad died he brought cookies over and you know he was just a normal person," Laura said.

APD said charges could be 2nd-degree murder while committing a felony, aggravated robbery, and 1st-degree assault.