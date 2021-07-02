Austin man to stand trial for heroin sales

AUSTIN, Minn. – A trial date is set for a Mower County man accused of selling heroin.

Michael Thomas Barren, 24 of Austin, was arrested in June and charged with two counts of second-degree sale of heroin. Authorities say Barren met with a confidential informant in March and April and Barren sold in the informant a total of 4.4 grams of heroin. Court documents state both drug sales happened in Austin.

Barren’s trial is scheduled to start on January 24, 2022. He remains in the Mower County Jail on $100,000 bond.