AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over an alleged heroin deal in Austin.

Rondal Darin Reliford, 59 of Austin, was arrested in June and charged with second-degree sale of drugs. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 23.

Law enforcement accuses Reliford of giving 8.87 grams of heroin to a confidential informant on May 13. Court documents state the informant was supposed to pay someone else for the drug at a later time.

Reliford remains in the Mower County Jail on $250,000 bond.