Austin man to stand trial for attempted murder

AUSTIN, Minn. – A trial date is set for a Mower County attempted murder case.

Cham Nygare Gilo, 21 of Austin, was arrested February 16 after Austin police were called about a shooting in the 100 block of 13th Street NE. Officers arrived to find the 35-year-old victim claiming a masked man has entered his home and shot him in the head. Police say his injuries were consistent with being hit in the heat with a gun.

Gilo was located in the area and taken into custody. He’s charged with 2nd degree attempted murder, two counts of 1st degree burglary, two counts of possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a crime of violence, and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

His trial is set to start on October 19.