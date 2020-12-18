Austin man takes plea deal over meth, gun, and theft charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused drug dealer is pleading guilty in two southeastern Minnesota counties.

Anthony Barrett Graham, 36 of Austin, had been charged with nine felonies and two misdemeanors in Olmsted and Mower counties.

He was first arrested on March 17 after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Graham sold roughly 25 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Graham was then arrested in Mower County on May 9 for stealing over $2,500 in electronic devices from the Kwik Trip on 10th Drive NW in Austin. Police say 12 grams of marijuana and 17 grams of meth was found in the car Graham was driving. And his final arrest was on July 24 after Austin police say Graham was picked up with a 9-millimeter handgun, 16 rounds of ammunition, 7 grams of meth packaged individually for sale, and a digital scale.

Graham eventually pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of meth in Olmsted County and 3rd degree drug possession, theft, and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm in Mower County.

His Mower County sentencing is scheduled for January 4, 2021. Court records do not list an Olmsted County sentencing date.