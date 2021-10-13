Austin man takes plea deal over meth and counterfeit cash

AUSTIN, Minn. – Authorities say a man caught with drugs and counterfeit money has taken a plea deal.

Danio Dorres, 32 of Austin, pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession and received a stay of adjudication and five years of supervised probation.

Dorres was arrested in June after Austin police said he was found with about one gram of methamphetamine, a drug pipe, and four phone $100 bills.

Charges of fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of counterfeiting were dismissed. A stay of adjudication means this conviction will be removed from Dorres’ record if he successfully completes probation.