Austin man set for sentencing on one of three crimes

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is facing sentencing for one crime while authorities await his plea on two others.

Jeremy Ashley Winkel, 38 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault for an incident on July 11. Austin police say Winkel got into a fight with another man, tried to hit him with a wire trellis, then threatened to burn down an apartment house.

His sentencing is set for January 3, 2020.

Winkel is also charged with two counts of felony motor vehicle theft. Law enforcement says he stole a Shriner van and a roofing truck in mid-August. Winkel has not entered a plea in either of those cases.