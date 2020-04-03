Austin man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man gets seven and ½ years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Alejandro Jimenez Gonzalez, 37 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to 90 months behind bars, with credit for 217 days already served, followed by 10 years of conditional release.

Gonzalez was charged in May 2019 with three counts of 1st degree and one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was accused of abusing a child between the ages of 10 and 13 years old.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty in December 2019 to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. The other charges were dismissed.