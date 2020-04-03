Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Austin man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

Alejandro Gonzalez
Alejandro Gonzalez

Takes plea deal on one felony. Three others dismissed.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 4:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man gets seven and ½ years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Alejandro Jimenez Gonzalez, 37 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to 90 months behind bars, with credit for 217 days already served, followed by 10 years of conditional release.

Gonzalez was charged in May 2019 with three counts of 1st degree and one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was accused of abusing a child between the ages of 10 and 13 years old.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty in December 2019 to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. The other charges were dismissed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rain and a wintry mix Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/3

Image

United Way is helping people through the pandemic

Image

A Stewartville teen is helping out his community

Image

90 days in jail for not staying home?

Image

Park restrictions in Mason City

Image

New cases in Olmsted County bring total to 76

Image

3D Printing medical equipment at Mayo

Image

How Stimulus Checks Will Impact Taxes

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Image

Are fewer crimes happening during 'Stay at Home' order?

Community Events