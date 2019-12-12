Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Austin man sentenced to jail for child sex abuse

Victor Lopez-Velazquez
Victor Lopez-Velazquez

Also gets a quarter-century of probation.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 4:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man gets six months in jail for sexually abusing a young child.

Victor Lopez-Velazquez, 35, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct in July. Authorities say Lopez-Velazquez abused a victim under the age of 13 in January 2018.

A charge of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Lopez-Velazquez was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in the Mower County Jail and 25 years of supervised probation. He must also pay a $10,500 victim assistance fee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Snow returning Thursday and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday morning snow update

Image

Luft legacy continues on the mat

Image

SAW: Greta Freed from John Marshall

Image

One person dead after shooting

Image

Lego competition teaches fun in robotics

Image

Names released in double fatal I-35 crash

Image

Historic Covered Bridge reopens

Image

School Cracks Down on Youth Vaping

Image

HUGE Toys for Tots Donation

Community Events