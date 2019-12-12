Austin man sentenced to jail for child sex abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man gets six months in jail for sexually abusing a young child.
Victor Lopez-Velazquez, 35, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct in July. Authorities say Lopez-Velazquez abused a victim under the age of 13 in January 2018.
A charge of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Lopez-Velazquez was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in the Mower County Jail and 25 years of supervised probation. He must also pay a $10,500 victim assistance fee.
