Austin man sentenced for waving a gun around

AUSTIN, Minn. – Waving a gun around during a child custody dispute means probation for a Mower County man.

Me’darian Ledale Mcgruder, 25 of Austin, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault for the incident in August 2019. Austin police say Mcgruger went to a home in the 300 block of 12th Avenue SW and demanded his two-year-old daughter. After an argument, he was accused of pulling a pistol with an extended magazine from his pants and waving it in the air, then hitting a backdoor with the gun before leaving with the child.

On Thursday, Mcgruder was ordered to spend seven years on supervised probation, pay a $2,000 fine, and do 80 hours of community work service.