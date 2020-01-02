Clear
Austin man sentenced for violent threats

Victim says he came to her work to harass her.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 2:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening a Mower County woman and her boyfriend results in probation and a fine.

Eric Michael Arens, 38 of Austin, was given five years of supervised probation Thursday and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

He pleaded guilty to one count of terroristic threats after a woman told Austin police in August 2019 that Arens was sending her multiple threatening texts, voicemails, and emails. Arens was also accused of showing up at the woman’s place of employment to threaten her.

Authorities say that was all in violation of a no-contact order.

Court documents state the messages included threats of violence and murder such as “I’m gonna destroy your life”…”I’m gonna turn your life upside down”…”When I find you, I’m gonna break you in half”…”If u take this to the police are call them or let them know my whereabouts I’ll *expletive* kill you.”

