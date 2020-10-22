Austin man sentenced for truck theft

AUSTIN, Minn. – Another guilty plea means more probation for a Mower County man.

Jeremy Ashley Winkel, 39 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation, ordered to pay $4,479.14 in restitution, and must do 50 hours of community work service. That’s for a guilty plea to one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Authorities say Winkel stole a roofing truck and a Shriner van in August 2019.

Winkel was previously sentenced to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,033.10 in restitution for a July 2019 incident where Winkel got into a fight with another man. He pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault in that case.