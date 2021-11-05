Austin man sentenced for threatening female relatives with a knife

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is sentenced for threatening to kill family members.

Giffin Amson, 25 of Austin, was arrested in January and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of terrorist threats, three counts of domestic assault, and one count of drug possession.

Court documents state Austin police officers were called to a home in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue SW on January 19 and spoke to three women. Police say all three reported being threatened by their male relative, Amson, who allegedly threatened to kill them while holding a large kitchen knife.

One of the women told officers Amson “acts like this” when he uses methamphetamine and investigators say Amson was found in possession of a meth pipe when he was taken into custody.

Amson pleaded guilty to two counts of terroristic threats. All other charges were dropped. He was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation.