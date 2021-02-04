Austin man sentenced for threatening a woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man gets probation for threatening a woman.

Kenneth Eugene Stoltz Jr., 57 of Austin, was given two years of probation and 20 hours of community work service Thursday. He pleaded guilty in November 2020 to one felony count of terrorist threats.

Austin police say they got a call on September 4, 2019 from a woman claiming Stoltz was threatening her life. The woman told officers that Stoltz was holding a large knife in the 400 block of 4th Avenue SW.

Police say they had to threaten to shoot Stoltz with a taser before he obeyed officers when they tried to arrest him. Court documents state Stoltz told police his victim was stalking Stoltz’ daughter and he had gotten a knife to scare “them” away.