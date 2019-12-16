Clear

Austin man sentenced for slashing son's face

18-year-old left with 2-inch gash on his cheek.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 12:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man gets more jail time for slashing his son’s face.

Emilio Garcia Gutierrez, 42 of Austin, pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of 5th degree assault and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for 60 days already served.

Gutierrez was arrested on October 11 after law enforcement was called to a home in the 1800 block of 3rd Street NE. Authorities say Gutierrez had been waving around a knife and gave his 18-year-old son a 2-inch cut across the cheek.

Gutierrez was originally charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

