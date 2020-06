AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man gets 10 years of probation for inappropriately touching a child.

Manuel Hernandez Ortiz, 27 of Austin, was charged in October 2019 with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Law enforcement said an underage victim accused Ortiz of entering the victim’s bedroom and touching the victim’s private parts over clothing.

Ortiz has been sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation. His sentencing had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.