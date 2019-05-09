Clear
Austin man sentenced for sexually assaulting a woman in her car

Police say his blood alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Sexually assaulting a woman in her car gets an Austin man sentenced to probation.

David Benjamin Vasey, 21, was arrested in July 2018 after a woman told Austin police Vasey attacked her in her car until she was able to escape. He was arrested about an hour after the reported incident and police say he had a blood alcohol content of .14 percent.

Vasey pleaded guilty to 4th degree criminal sexual conduct and was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and perform 100 hours of community work service.

